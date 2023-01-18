Suspect accused of burying man in a shallow grave in Columbia

Police say the man didn't call 911 or notify the police of what he was doing.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested a man after they say he buried a man in a shallow grave.

Officers charged 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins with unauthorized removal of a dead body.

The case involves the 2022 suspicious death of a 24-year-old man that Dinkins knew. Officers say Dinkins removed the man from inside the home and buried him in a shallow grave in a backyard.

Police say Dinkins didn't call 911 or notify the police of what he was doing. Investigators say someone noticed that the ground had been disturbed in the yard, noticed some suspicious activity, and decided to call the police.

It's not clear yet how the man may have died.

The Richland County Coroner's Office worked with the police department on the investigation.