COLUMBIA, S.C. — A dog is now in the care of a local animal shelter after Columbia police say her owner showed continued neglect.

James Bennett, 41, is charged with ill treatment of animals.

Police say his dog Sadie, a female pit bull went without shelter, food and water for several days.

Earlier this month, Sadie escaped from the home's fenced-in area to a neighbor's home. That neighbor took the dog to a veterinarian, who said she suffered from neglect, starvation and disease that "could have been prevented," according to a report.

Sadie was seized and transported to the City of Columbia Animal Shelter.