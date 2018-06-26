Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two alleged incidents involving violent acts towards two separate women lead to the arrest of a 39-year-old man.

Columbia police say Floyd Holson, 39, punched two women in the face, causing both to fall to the ground. In the first incident, Holson reportedly punched a female acquaintance in the face on James Street on June 5. The woman, who is still receiving medical treatment, then fell to the ground and hit her head on the concrete.

A day later, on June 6, another woman fell face-first after the suspect hit her in the face, as well as the body, multiple times at a house on Elmwood Avenue, according to a report. Holson is also accused of making threats towards the woman at gunpoint.

Holson was arrested Monday in North Columbia and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and first-degree domestic violence. He was booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

