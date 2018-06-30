A Lexington man has been charged after a seven-hour standoff with deputies Saturday morning at a home on Farming Creek Way.

Jonathan Johnson, 24, is charged with first degree domestic violence after he used force while attempting to have intercourse with his live-in girlfriend, according to an arrest warrant. Johnson also produced a firearm and threatened to harm himself during the incident, according the warrant.

“Based on information detectives gathered at the scene, the victim pleaded with Johnson until she was able to get out of the house and seek help,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

LCSD

Deputies responded to the house about 2:30 Saturday morning, according to Koon. The area immediately surrounding the incident was closed off, but residents of Farming Creek were able to enter or exit the subdivision freely.

Johnson came out of the house and was placed under arrest about 9:30 a.m. The incident was resolved without injury to anyone.

