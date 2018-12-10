Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A man in connection to a bank robbery in West Columbia has been arrested and charged.

Leland L. Beatty, 33, is charged with entering a bank with intent to steal.

A man fled the First Citizens Bank on the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road Friday after demanding money from employees using a note, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

Beatty was reportedly on his lunch break at the time of the robbery. Upon his return, he repaid a cash debt to a coworker wearing the same T-shirt, jeans and boots seen in the bank's surveillance footage.

LCSD

He was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

© 2018 WLTX