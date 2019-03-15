COLUMBIA, S.C. — An alleged alcohol-related January crash meant serious injuries for one man. Now, another man is in custody and facing charges.

The 25-year-old driver of a motorcycle was stopped at a traffic light on Bluff Road at Interstate 77 on January 19 when a Chevy Impala hit him from behind, causing him to slide across the road.

The Chevy also hit another car during the incident. That driver suffered minor injuries.

However, an injury sustained by the motorcyclist required a tourniquet to stop further blood loss. The victim was later identified as a Columbia fire recruit.

On March 15, Kenneth Smith, 34, was released from a local hospital and arrested. He is now charged with felony DUI and booked at the Richland County Detention Center.