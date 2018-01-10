Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say they're now charging a suspect with a second sexual assault that happened in Columbia's Five Points.

Officers announced Monday 27-year-old Darius Martez Nelson is facing a count of criminal sexual conduct third degree.

Investigators say DNA evidence linked him to a reported sexual assault that happened in the 2100 block of Greene Street on June 3, 2017. The victim told police Nelson took her in an alleyway and committed the assault against her.

Nelson had already been arrested for a separate reported sexual assault that happened in the 700 block of Saluda Avenue in Five Points on November 8, 2017. He was taken into custody shortly after that crime took place and charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree, kidnapping, and assault first-degree.

During that crime, police say the victim suffered significant facial injuries after Nelson hit her several times.

