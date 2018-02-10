Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington County man is facing seven counts of attempted murder after deputies say he shot into a home.

William Blair Capers, 39, is also charged with third-degree domestic violence in connection with an event that happened early Sunday morning at a home on Miranda Road.

“Based on the information gathered by detectives and their review of the evidence, Capers fired multiple shots into the front door of the house even though he knew people were inside,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The shots followed an argument connected to the domestic violence charge against Capers.”

No one was shot, however. Capers was quickly taken into custody, and was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

