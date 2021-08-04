Man shot to death off North Main Street in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating an incident that left one man dead in north Columbia.

Investigators say officers responding to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1500 block of Farmview Street, off North Main Street, found a man dead around 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

While investigators have conducted interviews at the scene, they ask anyone with information about the shooting to please submit an anonymous tip to Midlands Crimestoppers at crimesc.com or call 1-888-CRIME-SC.