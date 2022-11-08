Man with dementia missing from Sumter County

Deputies say 69-year-old Malichia Wells Jr. may be driving a 2006 silver Toyota Corolla with tag number 7859MY.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man with dementia.

Deputies say 69-year-old Malichia Wells Jr. was reported missing from his home on Ridgeway Street in Sumter County on Tuesday evening.

Wells, who stands 5'10" and weighs around 190 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, according to authorities. He may be driving a 2006 silver Toyota Corolla with tag number 7859MY.

If you see Wells or have any information as to his whereabouts, you are asked to call 9-1-1, the Sumter County Sherriff's Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: