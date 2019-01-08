RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The man who died along Interstate 20 Wednesday has been identified.

According to the Richland County Coroner, Marcus Deon Wilson, 58, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wilson was discovered in his vehicle on I-20 eastbound at Mile Marker 72 at approximately 12:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle had left the roadway on the east bound side of I-20, striking the guard rail.

Wilson was the sole occupant of the vehicle. An autopsy indicated the cause of death is pending further test results, however it has been determined the death was not related to the collision.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.