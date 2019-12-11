COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man died after a two-vehicle wreck on Monday night in Eastover.

Jauwan Mark-Louis Roberts, 22, from Columbia, was the driver of one of the vehicles involved. Roberts was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. An autopsy indicated the cause of death was due to blunt head trauma due to the vehicle collision.

The accident happened on November 11 at 8:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of McCords Ferry Road, Eastover, SC.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.