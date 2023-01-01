Man dies while cutting tree outside his home in Kershaw County

The office says the man had been cutting a tree in his yard that morning.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County authorities say a man was killed when a tree fell on his while he was working outside his home.

The Kershaw County Coroner's office says 911 received a call of an emergency at a home on Richardson Boulevard around 11:21 a.m. on December 29. The office says the man had been cutting a tree in his yard when the plant fell on him.

Emergency crews say the 71-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The man lived in the Lugoff area.