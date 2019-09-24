LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say a man who collapsed during an encounter with officers last week that involved a taser and pepper spray has since died.

Officers say 34-year-old Stephen Walter Gagliani died Tuesday at Lexington Medical Center. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The incident between Gagliani and deputies happened on September 18.

“We extend our condolences to Mr. Gagliani’s family members and friends as they deal with his passing,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Work is underway to determine exactly what caused Mr. Gagliani’s death. In addition to our own internal review, I’ve asked the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Koon said Gagliani collapsed as two deputies used nonlethal equipment, including pepper spray and a Taser, to subdue him after he became noncompliant with their verbal commands. They provided first aid to Gagliani until paramedics arrived to transport him to the hospital.

“The two deputies responded to the area of Mr. Gagliani’s home in the 200 block of Crestridge Drive to conduct a welfare check,” Koon said. “Multiple 911 calls were received about a man in the road. After a brief conversation with the deputies, Mr. Gagliani became aggressive toward them.”

Gagliani was not charged in connection with the incident, according to Koon. The two deputies were transported for treatment of injuries they sustained during the encounter. Both deputies are on paid administrative leave.