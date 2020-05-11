One dead after accident closes I-20

Officials say a dump truck traveling west struck a barrier, causing an overhead sign to fall in the eastbound lanes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On man is dead after an accident that closed all lanes of I-20 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. A 1994 dump truck was traveling westbound on I-20 when it went off the road, striking a concrete barrier and an overhead sign.

🚨Richland🚨I20 east and west are partially blocked at the 65mm with several different collisions. EXPECT DELAYS as troopers work to clear the interstate! pic.twitter.com/PkjucRG4pw — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) November 4, 2020

The sign fell into the eastbound lane of traffic where it was struck by cars on the road.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The coroner has not yet released his name.

The accident remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.

TOP STORIES