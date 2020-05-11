One dead after accident closes I-20

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On man is dead after an accident that closed all lanes of I-20 Wednesday afternoon.
According to Master Trooper David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. A 1994 dump truck was traveling westbound on I-20 when it went off the road, striking a concrete barrier and an overhead sign.
The sign fell into the eastbound lane of traffic where it was struck by cars on the road.
The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The coroner has not yet released his name.
The accident remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.
