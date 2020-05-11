x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

One dead after accident closes I-20

Officials say a dump truck traveling west struck a barrier, causing an overhead sign to fall in the eastbound lanes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On man is dead after an accident that closed all lanes of I-20 Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.  A 1994 dump truck was traveling westbound on I-20 when it went off the road, striking a concrete barrier and an overhead sign.    

The sign fell into the eastbound lane of traffic where it was struck by cars on the road.   

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The coroner has not yet released his name.

Credit: Viewer
Overhead sign lying in the eastbound lanes of I20 after truck in westbound lane hit barrier and sign, stopping traffic in both lanes. Driver died at hospital.

The accident remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol. 

TOP STORIES

US sets record 7-day average for coronavirus cases

'There's no way we could have planned this | Twin sisters give birth to baby girls on their birthday

Trump campaign files lawsuit in Georgia