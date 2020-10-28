Man hit, killed by car while walking near Sumter road

According to the report, Robert Dinkins, 50, was involved in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident at the intersection of Liberty St. and South Guignard Dr. in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The City of Sumter Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident involving a vehicle.

According to the report, Robert Dinkins, 50, was involved in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident at the intersection of Liberty St. and South Guignard Drive in Sumter at about 7:43 p.m.

Dinkins was the pedestrian and was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey from the scene, and then transferred to Prisma Health Richland where he later died.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The next of kin has been notified, according to the release.

The City of Sumter Police Department and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.