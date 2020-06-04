ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One man is dead, three days after a car accident in Orangeburg.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2002 Cheverlot Trailblazer was traveling north on Stilton road, about two miles north of Orangeburg.

According to Tidwell, the SUV crossed the center line and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was transported to Orangeburg Regional Hospital and later transported to Columbia, where he died of his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.