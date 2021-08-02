Man driving car shot to death in northern Richland County

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 35-year-old man.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a man was shot to death while driving in a car in the northern part of the county.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 35-year-old man.

Officers say just after 3:00 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 1400 block of Longcreek Drive in reference to shots fired. That's in an area near Broad River Road and Interstate 20.

As deputies were driving in the area, they were told about a car crash in the 1600 block of Omarest Drive. When they found the crash site they found a 35-year-old man in the driver's seat of the vehicle who had been shot in the upper body.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing but deputies say preliminary information has revealed that it is isolated.