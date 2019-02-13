COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Friday night drive ended with drug charges for one man in Orangeburg County last week.

William Faybien Givens, 22, was driving through a safety checkpoint in Roosevelt Gardens when deputies reportedly noticed a "strong odor of marijuana."

Givens admitted to having marijuana in the car, and attempted to pull a small bag from a book bag underneath his leg. However, in the process, a large glass jar filled with apparent marijuana fell out.

A search of the car also revealed 43 ecstasy pills inside the bag.

He was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of ecstasy, and bond was set at $10,000.

The Orangeburg County sheriff says these checkpoints are part of an ongoing crime suppression effort as Roosevelt Gardens. Last month, the seizure of weapons, narcotics and drug paraphernalia lead to five arrests at the complex.