COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is in custody after his truck ended up inside a Columbia apartment Wednesday.

The crash occurred at the Colony Apartments on the 7700 block of Bailey Street.

A photo tweeted by the Columbia Police Department shows the entire front of the truck crashing through the window of an apartment. No injuries were reported due to the crash.

Police say the truck was stolen, and the male driver has been arrested. However, they have not yet released his charges or what lead up to the crash.