Man drowns trying to save stepchild in metro Atlanta lake

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said a man is dead after trying to rescue a child while boating on Lake Seaton on Saturday.

Mark McKinnon with the DNR said a child, who was wearing a life jacket, fell in the lake. The stepfather jumped in to help, he said. The child was able to get back in the boat, however, the man decided to swim to the bank and went under, McKinnon said.

Game wardens located his body and recovered it just before midnight.

The name of the man is not being released by the DNR until next of kin are notified.