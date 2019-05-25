AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway after what deputies are calling a suspicious death in Aiken County.

The body of a man was found in the woods off Daisy Street in Batesburg around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities have yet to identify the man. And although his cause of death is also unknown at this time, deputies say it is suspicious. An autopsy is set for Tuesday in Newberry.

Aiken County deputies, along with SLED, are currently investigating.

