Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help after a man was found dead in a truck last week.

Deputies say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the upper body after they noticed the truck parked on the 1000 block of Prescott Road on September 10.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

