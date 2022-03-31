The GBI said investigators believe the man found dead on Springer Mountain was hiking.

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — Investigators need your help identifying a man who was found dead on a north Georgia hiking trail back in January.

His body was found on Jan. 21 off a part of the Appalachian Trail in Fannin County called the Benton MacKaye Trail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities said he was wearing a small gray t-shirt, gray long sleeve fleece shirt, tan Wrangler brand cargo pants size 30x32, gray wool boot socks and Keen brand hiking boots size 10.5.

He also had a black Thermal-FR brand fleece quarter zip pullover, a dark gray Champion brand quarter zip fleece, a black Uline skull cap with rechargeable light attachment, and a small black folding shovel with him.

His belongings are pictured below:

Belongings of possible hiker found 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

The GBI said they believe he was a hiker on Springer Mountain.