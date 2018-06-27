Cayce, SC (WLTX) - A 50-year-old man, whose death has been named an accident, was found in Congaree River Wednesday.

The body, identified as 50-year-old Thomas Wright "Antwon, was pulled from the river about 200 yards downstream from the Blossom Street Bridge after a possible body was reported around 2 p.m.

Accidental drowning was determined the cause of death for Antwon, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officers, investigators and swift water technicians were called to the scene to confirm the report and perform recovery operations, according to a Facebook post by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

The incident closed off a section of the Cayce Riverwalk close to the scene for about 2 hours.

