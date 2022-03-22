Man found shot to death at home near Eastover

Officers discovered the victim's body Monday afternoon.

EASTOVER, S.C. — Richland County deputies are seeking the public's help in the fatal shooting of a man near Eastover.

Officers say they got a report of the shooting at a home on Cool Shade Drive around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say when they got inside a home they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. When paramedics got to the scene they pronounced the man dead.

Officers have not yet said what they think may have led up to the death or if there are any potential suspects. The victim has not yet been identified by the coroner pending notification of next of kind.