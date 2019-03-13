ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies stumbled upon a man they say was using drugs in his car. Now that man is facing a drug charge.

Justin Q. Tyler, 20, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Tyler was reportedly found smoking marijuana in his car on Coconut Court in Orangeburg County. When confronted by deputies, he reportedly admitted the drugs belonged to him.

That encounter prompted a search of his home, where deputies seized a pound of marijuana, handgun with two magazines and cash.

Deputies say the arrest was part of an operation in response to community concerns.

“This is a response to complaints from citizens in the area who are tired of illegal drugs being in their area and the dangers that can come with it," said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

His bond was set at $2,500 during a Monday hearing.