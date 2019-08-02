ANDERSON, S.C. — An Anderson man will spend decades in federal prison after several of his homemade explosives were found around Anderson County last year.

Wesley Dallas Ayers, 27, was sentenced to 361 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release for using, attempting to use, and threatening to use weapons of mass destruction; possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime; and use of an explosive device during the commission of a felony.

On January 30, 2018, one person as injured at the intersection of Travis and Martin Roads in Anderson County when an explosive device detonated. Ayers admitted to building that device, along with two others that were intercepted by law enforcement.

All three devices were reportedly built by Ayer and placed near roads in Anderson County between January 24 and February 24 of last year. Weaponized with shrapnel and concealed in household items, the judge called these devices "dangerous and lethal."

Three hoax devices were also placed throughout the county around the same time. Although they didn't contain any blasting agent, the devices did include letters stating "more, and more powerful, devices were to come."

The Anderson Independent Mail also reports that Ayers pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in those letters, and warned of a jihad.