CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — A man trying to help a school bus became the victim of an accident Wednesday afternoon.

The accident began when a bus came across a truck parked on a dirt road in Clarendon County. A man was trying to direct the bus around the truck, when his clothes somehow got caught in the bus, according to Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The man was reportedly dragged about 6 feet. He was transported to a local hospital, but his injuries were not considered life threatening.

No charges have been issued.

We have reached out to the school district, but have not heard back yet.