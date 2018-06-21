MYRTLE BEACH, SC - A man had both his legs amputated after an accident in the ocean in Myrtle Beach Tuesday.

WBTW reports the man was on a parasailing trip when he was transferring to a banana boat from a small parasail boat when he was hurt. The preliminary investigation shows the parasail boat's propeller is the likely source of the injury.

LT. JB Zorn says the man's double amputation of both legs was required below the knee. Investigators were conducting interviews Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Horry County Fire Department, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources all responded to the accident.

The victim's identity or condition hasn't been released.

