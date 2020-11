The 1700 block of Taylor street is closed as police investigate the accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. —

A man is dead after being struck by a car according to police.

Columbia Police are asking that people avoid the 1700 block of Taylor street as they are investigating a fatal collision involving a male pedestrian.

The 1700 block of Taylor Street is closed as #ColumbiaPDSC officers investigate a fatal collision involving a male pedestrian. Officers are speaking with several people on scene. Updates as info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/xRlZw0yJ8u — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 28, 2020

Officers are currently on scene talking to witnesses.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

