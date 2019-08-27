IRMO, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a man is in the hospital after he robbed a Food Lion and led deputies on a chase that spanned two counties.

Deputies say they responded to an armed robbery at the Food Lion at 11107 Broad River Road in Irmo just before 10:30 pm Monday.

The man suspected of robbing the store then led deputies on a chase that went into Lexington County and then back into Richland County, before ending in Eastover when authorities used stop sticks to deflate the wheels on the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect then tried to run off, but was caught shortly after by a K9 unit.

The man was treated by EMS at the scene and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Deputies are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check in with WLTX for more information as more details become available.