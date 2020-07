Coroner Gary Watts states that this incident remains under investigation.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner has released the name of a person who died after an apparent explosion in a camper.

Ronald Dean Bunch, 70, from Eastover S.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was thermal injuries due to a flash fire.

According to the report, Bunch died on Thursday, July 9 after 5 p.m. on Leesburg Road.