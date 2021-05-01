Man killed in accident on I-77 in Fairfield County

According to the Fairfield County Coroner's Office, Steve Martin Hutto, 41, was traveling southbound on Interstate 77 when he lost control of the vehicle.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a collision on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County.

According to the Fairfield County Coroner's Office, Steve Martin Hutto, 41, was traveling southbound on I-77 when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and impacted a tree causing the vehicle to catch on fire.

The incident happened on I-77 Southbound at mile marker 50 in December 30.

Hutto was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.