Man killed in accident on I-77 in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a collision on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County.
According to the Fairfield County Coroner's Office, Steve Martin Hutto, 41, was traveling southbound on I-77 when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and impacted a tree causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
The incident happened on I-77 Southbound at mile marker 50 in December 30.
Hutto was pronounced dead on scene.
The crash is under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
