RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A man is dead after a fatal collision on I-20 early Saturday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved one person and happened near mile marker 76 around 12:25 a.m.

Nicholas Karl Wright, 28, of Camden, SC was the driver of a vehicle that left the roadway and rolled over several times.

Wright ran into the emergency lane, corrected to the left and then ran off of the road and off the ramp, resulting in the vehicle rolling over several times.

Wright was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. He died at the scene.

Reports say the driver was traveling south on the Interstate 77 north ramp heading to 1-20 east at the 76 mile marker.

An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to blunt chest trauma.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.