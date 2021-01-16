Man identified in single vehicle collision Friday night

According to the report, the incident happened in the 900 block of Sharon Church Road, Swansea, around 8:40 p.m. on January 15.

SWANSEA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single fatal vehicle incident that happened in Swansea on January 15.

Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died as a result of the collision as Walter Mark Cassidy, 53, of Swansea.

According to the report, the incident happened in the 900 block of Sharon Church Road, Swansea, around 8:40 p.m. on January 15.

Cassidy was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. According to the report, his vehicle left the right side of the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the left side of the roadway and overturn. Cassidy was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the incident.