Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Lexington police say the man who barricaded himself inside a home was taken into custody peacefully Wednesday night.

The standoff, which lasted about five hours, took place at 200 Coventry Drive, which is off Sunset Boulevard.

Officers say they arrived at the home around 3 p.m. Wednesday to serve 28-year-old Matthew Johns a series of warrants related to traffic offenses from Tuesday, including reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights. Officers had gotten information that Johns was inside, but when they tried to get him to come out, they got no response.

A perimeter was then set up and additional officers came to the scene. A crisis negotiator was also brought in, and officials say they made contact with the man by telephone.

After receiving no results during the exchange, emergency service teams deployed gas and apprehended Johns. Officials say he suffered no injuries, and is being transported to the Lexington County Jail.

"Right now this a waiting game," said Cpl. Cameron Mortenson with the Lexington Police Department as the situation unfolded. "These are traffic offenses. He's essentially making a big deal about traffic offenses that we would like to take care of it with a simple arrest."

Roads in the area were closed, but they are expected to open soon.

