COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott described as an "agitator" from last Saturday's protest in Columbia has been arrested.

Joshua Barnard, 24, was arrested on charges of breaking into a motor vehicle, looting, larceny, aggravated breach of peace and instigating a riot for his actions during the protest on Saturday, May 30.

Officers say he also was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a schedule I substance.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a news conference earlier in the day where he announced the arrest of four other men related to the violence at last Saturday's protests.

RELATED: 'Just the start:' 4 charged for violence at Columbia weekend protests, sheriff promises more arrests

RELATED: Richland Sheriff says violence at protests was 'not Columbia'

During the news conference Lott said he actually met two men in Hawaiian shirts at the State House on the day of the protest, and when he asked what they were doing, they claimed they were there to provide security for the event at the request of organizers.

Lott said he's gotten information that people in those shirts may be part of the "Boogaloo movement," which Lott described as a "radical group" who wants to create a new civil war. "We saw that on Saturday," Lott added.

Sheriff Lott promised that additional arrests will be forthcoming.