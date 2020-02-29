SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter police are asking for the public's help to find a man in need of medical care who walked off from Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Tony Mickens was last seen in the Broad, Roland Streets area after 4:15 p.m. Friday. However, he has ties to Lisbon and Corbett Streets.

Mickens stands approximately 6-feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing burgundy scrub pants and a blue shirt.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should contact the Sumter Police Department immediately at (803) 436-2700 or dial 911.