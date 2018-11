Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two cars collided in Columbia Friday evening, seriously injuring a pedestrian in the area.

Columbia police say a male pedestrian was pushed into a brick wall after one car failed to yield to another on the 500 block of Gervais Street.

The pedestrian suffered injuries to the lower body and is in serious condition, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The driver who failed to yield has been cited for the incident.

