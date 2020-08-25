x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Columbia man in wheelchair in stable condition after hit-and-run, driver arrested

A 54-year-old man has turned himself in after Monday night's hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man they say was the driver of a car that hit a man using a wheelchair. 

The man is charged with Hit and Run with Great Bodily Injury, Failure to Render Aid and Driving Under Suspension. 

He turned himself in to CPD officers Tuesday afternoon and will be housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).

RELATED: Hit-and-run injures one in North Columbia

He's accused of hitting a 47-year-old man who was operating a motorized wheelchair shortly after 8:30 p.m. on August 24 on Columbia College Drive near North Main Street.

According to police, the driver was at the wheel of a 1998 Ford F-150 in the same direction and area when he struck the victim causing him to fall to the ground and injure his head on the pavement. 

Investigators have recovered the vehicle as evidence in the case.

Credit: Columbia Police Department
Hit and run at the intersection of N. Main & Columbia College Dr near the CVS.

At last check, medical staff at a local hospital listed the victim in stable condition.

TOP STORIES

I spent the night at a new treehouse resort near Gatlinburg and never wanted to leave

Someone turned green lights in Spokane into pot leaves

The Southern 500 has its 2020 sponsor on board