Columbia man in wheelchair in stable condition after hit-and-run, driver arrested

A 54-year-old man has turned himself in after Monday night's hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man they say was the driver of a car that hit a man using a wheelchair.

The man is charged with Hit and Run with Great Bodily Injury, Failure to Render Aid and Driving Under Suspension.

He turned himself in to CPD officers Tuesday afternoon and will be housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC).

He's accused of hitting a 47-year-old man who was operating a motorized wheelchair shortly after 8:30 p.m. on August 24 on Columbia College Drive near North Main Street.

According to police, the driver was at the wheel of a 1998 Ford F-150 in the same direction and area when he struck the victim causing him to fall to the ground and injure his head on the pavement.

Investigators have recovered the vehicle as evidence in the case.

At last check, medical staff at a local hospital listed the victim in stable condition.