x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

70-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Garners Ferry Road

Police say the man was using a crosswalk in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road, near the Walmart shopping center when he was struck.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
File

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 70-year-old man is dead after attempting to cross Garners Ferry Road Tuesday night, according to Columbia police.

Police say the man was using a crosswalk in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry, near the Walmart shopping center, around 9 p.m. Tuesday when a vehicle struck him, causing fatal injuries. 

Officials say Columbia Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident and working to determining if any cameras captured the incident. 

If you saw anything or have any information about the incident, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

SC State gathers police, public to talk about the death of Tyre Nichols

Before You Leave, Check This Out