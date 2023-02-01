70-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Garners Ferry Road

Police say the man was using a crosswalk in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road, near the Walmart shopping center when he was struck.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 70-year-old man is dead after attempting to cross Garners Ferry Road Tuesday night, according to Columbia police.

Police say the man was using a crosswalk in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry, near the Walmart shopping center, around 9 p.m. Tuesday when a vehicle struck him, causing fatal injuries.

Officials say Columbia Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident and working to determining if any cameras captured the incident.

If you saw anything or have any information about the incident, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: