COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man is dead after what police are calling a 'domestic-related' fatal shooting at a Columbia apartment complex.

Columbia police say they were called to North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police say when they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say they're following several promising leads in connection with the shooting, which they say is an an isolated incident.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses regarding the circumstances of the incident.

People with tips in connection with the case are asked to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red "Submit a tip” tab.