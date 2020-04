FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill man is dead after an accident on I-77 in Fairfield County Saturday night.

64-year-old Danny Bryson of Rock Hill was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident, according to officials.

Officials say Bryson's truck was stopped on I-77 with no lights on when it was struck by another truck and then by a tractor-trailer.

The accident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.