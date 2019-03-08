KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — One man is dead after a head-on collision in Lugoff Friday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper First class Taylor Tidwell said a 1998 Chevrolet truck driven by Mark Hollis, 47 of Lugoff was headed east on Ridgeway Road toward Lugoff when a 2000 GMC pickup truck was headed west on the same road when it crossed the center line and struck the Chevrolet.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and both were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Kershaw County coroner David West, Hollis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.