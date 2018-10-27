Orangeburg County, SC (WLTX) - A home invasion left one man shot to death early Saturday morning, and now deputies are looking for three gunmen.

A man called 911 to report his roommate was shot at their residence on Geneva Road around midnight Saturday. Orangeburg County deputies arrived to find a 34-year-old man on the floor of his bedroom with no vital signs.

The roommate told deputies he woke up to loud noises at the door, then heard what sounded like two gunshots. The intruders made their way to his room where they kicked in the door, pointed a gun at him, then fled, according to a report. He did not suffer any injuries.

Security video shows the suspects outside the residence, attempting to break in.

Deputies consider the three suspects to be armed and dangerous.

"Just call us. Do not confront them,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX