Suspect wanted after man hit, killed by vehicle on Cayce street

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cayce Police say a man is dead and a suspect is wanted following a fatal hit and run Thursday night.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Frink Street. Officers say a man was walking in the area when he was hit by what appeared to be an SUV-like vehicle, according to witnesses. Police say the vehicle then left the scene toward Charleston Highway.

The Cayce Police Department and EMS responded to the scene.

Investigators from the Cayce Police Department are working to reconstruct the accident, interview witnesses, and are reviewing video surveillance footage. They did not immediately have a further description of the vehicle.