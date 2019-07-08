COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man was struck and killed around midnight Tuesday while walking on a road near Williams-Brice Stadium and Columbia Police have arrested a person in connection to the accident.

Courtney Cook, 22, has been charged with felony DUI involving death. She was taken into custody shortly after the accident.

Police say Cook was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander when she struck John David Bowen, 76, causing fatal injuries.

The accident happened at the intersection of Bluff Road and George Rogers Boulevard near Williams-Brice Stadium. Bowen died at the scene.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt head trauma.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the CPD Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) indicates that Cook was traveling eastbound on Bluff Road when she allegedly struck Bowen who was walking in the roadway.

Cook has not appeared in bond court yet.