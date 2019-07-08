COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man was struck and killed around midnight Tuesday while walking on a road near Williams-Brice Stadium.

The accident happened at the intersection of Bluff Road and George Rogers Boulevard near Williams-Brice Stadium.

John David Bowen, 76, of Harbison Boulevard was struck by a vehicle as he was walking down the road according to a press release sent out by the Richland County coroner. Bowen died at the scene.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt head trauma.