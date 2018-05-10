Florence, SC (WLTX) - The Florence Police Department is looking for a man they say made threats against their officers.

Police say he made comments described as "copy cat" threats of the fatal shooting in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence, where 7 officers were shot — one fatally. These threats allegedly occurred Thursday, one day after the fatal officer shooting.

The man was reportedly seen riding in the truck pictured below.

truck_1538774003431.png
Florence Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

