Florence, SC (WLTX) - The Florence Police Department is looking for a man they say made threats against their officers.

Police say he made comments described as "copy cat" threats of the fatal shooting in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence, where 7 officers were shot — one fatally. These threats allegedly occurred Thursday, one day after the fatal officer shooting.

The man was reportedly seen riding in the truck pictured below.

Florence Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX